NHL Best Bets: Rangers vs. Devils Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two of the Metropolitan Division’s top teams will collide tonight, with the New York Rangers visiting the New Jersey Devils.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Two division rivals on a postseason collision course will meet one more time before the regular season ends. This is the fourth and final matchup between the clubs, which has seen the Devils win two and the Rangers win one. The Devils are listed as home favorites on the moneyline at -137, while the Rangers are +114. The Devils enter this contest with a two-point lead over the Rangers.

The Rangers have three straight wins amid an 8-1-1 stretch, while the Devils are 4-4-2.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Rangers are expected to start Igor Shesterkin in goal, while the Devils will likely counter with Vitek Vanecek. The Rangers netminder has a 34-12-7 record with a .914 save percentage. Vanecek sits at 29-10-4 with a .909 save percentage. The Rangers should have the edge in goal tonight.

With the Rangers’ recent play and closing in on a first-round home-ice advantage, it’s hard to ignore them in this matchup. Their plus-money moneyline also makes for an attractive price against the Devils.

Best Bet: Rangers moneyline (+114)

The first three matchups between these clubs saw eight, seven, and seven goals scored. The total for tonight’s game is set at 6.5, with the over priced at +100 and the under sitting at -122. The Rangers and Devils sit inside the top six in goals allowed per game, which could make this a lower-scoring contest. Over the Rangers’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Devils have also seen that in three. With recent trends and previous season series results, it’s hard not to take the over.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (+100)

The Rangers have been finding more offense in the back half of March, and a significant reason is Artemi Panarin. He might not be known as a goal scorer, but he leads the Rangers with three goals and four assists over their last five games. In addition, he has 84 points in 74 games. Panarin is priced at +215 to score, and there’s value in backing that number.

Best Prop: Artemi Panarin to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+215)