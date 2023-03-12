NHL Fines Maple Leafs' John Tavares $5,000 for Slashing by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NHL handed out supplemental punishment on John Tavares following his slash on Edmonton Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais. On Sunday, the league’s Player Safety account tweeted that Tavares was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Toronto?s John Tavares has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Slashing Edmonton?s Vincent Desharnais. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 12, 2023

The incident occurred in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 7-4 win over the Oilers on Sunday night.

Tavares was entering the offensive zone, trying to establish positioning in front of the Oilers’ crease. He and Vincent Desharnais were battling in front of the net, with the rearguard landing several slashes to Tavares’ back and legs. Eventually, the Leafs’ captain retaliated, slashing Desharnais above his gloves.

Both players were assessed minor penalties on the play.

The non-conference matchup was a spirited affair, with 36 penalty minutes handed out, all of which were two-minute minors.

The Maple Leafs are back in action Monday night when they host the Buffalo Sabres.