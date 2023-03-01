Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/01
Date: 03/01/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +8.5   -110   O 224.5   -110   +315  
 Current +7.5   -112   226   -110   +245  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -8.5   -110   U 224.5   -110   -400  
 Current -7.5   -108   226   -110   -300  
Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   19.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. PG  Markelle Fultz   13.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.0 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   18.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   11.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. PF  Moritz Wagner   11.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.3 Points, 12.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   19.7 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.7 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. PF  Bobby Portis   14.2 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SG  Pat Connaughton   8.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 27 NO +4.5 229.0 101-93
Sat, Feb 25 IND -2.5 230.5 121-108
Thu, Feb 23 DET -8.0 229.5 108-106
Tue, Feb 14 TOR +7.5 221.0 123-113
Mon, Feb 13 CHI +4.5 225.5 100-91

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Feb 28 BKN -7.0 231.5 118-104
Sun, Feb 26 PHO -3.5 231.0 104-101
Fri, Feb 24 MIA -6.0 224.0 128-99
Thu, Feb 16 CHI -8.0 230.0 112-100
Tue, Feb 14 BOS -9.5 226.0 131-125
Betting Insights:

Milwaukee Bucks

  • 19-12 (.613) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 5-0 (1.000) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Orlando Magic

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
