Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/01
Date: 03/01/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Orlando Magic
|Open
|+8.5
|-110
|O 224.5
|-110
|+315
|Current
|+7.5
|-112
|226
|-110
|+245
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Open
|-8.5
|-110
|U 224.5
|-110
|-400
|Current
|-7.5
|-108
|226
|-110
|-300
Projected Lineups:
Orlando Magic
|1.
|PF
|Paolo Banchero
|19.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Markelle Fultz
|13.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
|3.
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|15.0 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|18.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Cole Anthony
|11.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Moritz Wagner
|11.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
Milwaukee Bucks
|1.
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|31.3 Points, 12.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Jrue Holiday
|19.7 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
|3.
|C
|Brook Lopez
|14.7 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Bobby Portis
|14.2 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Grayson Allen
|10.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Pat Connaughton
|8.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Orlando Magic
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 27
|NO
|+4.5
|229.0
|101-93
|Sat, Feb 25
|IND
|-2.5
|230.5
|121-108
|Thu, Feb 23
|DET
|-8.0
|229.5
|108-106
|Tue, Feb 14
|TOR
|+7.5
|221.0
|123-113
|Mon, Feb 13
|CHI
|+4.5
|225.5
|100-91
Milwaukee Bucks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Feb 28
|BKN
|-7.0
|231.5
|118-104
|Sun, Feb 26
|PHO
|-3.5
|231.0
|104-101
|Fri, Feb 24
|MIA
|-6.0
|224.0
|128-99
|Thu, Feb 16
|CHI
|-8.0
|230.0
|112-100
|Tue, Feb 14
|BOS
|-9.5
|226.0
|131-125
Betting Insights:
Milwaukee Bucks
- 19-12 (.613) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 5-0 (1.000) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Orlando Magic
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023