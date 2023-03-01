Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/01

Date: 03/01/2023 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Orlando Magic Open +8.5 -110 O 224.5 -110 +315 Current +7.5 -112 226 -110 +245 Milwaukee Bucks Open -8.5 -110 U 224.5 -110 -400 Current -7.5 -108 226 -110 -300

Orlando Magic Projected Lineups: 1. PF Paolo Banchero 19.9 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 2. PG Markelle Fultz 13.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 3. C Wendell Carter Jr. 15.0 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 4. SF Franz Wagner 18.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 5. PG Cole Anthony 11.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 6. PF Moritz Wagner 11.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists Milwaukee Bucks 1. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo 31.3 Points, 12.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 2. PG Jrue Holiday 19.7 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists 3. C Brook Lopez 14.7 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 4. PF Bobby Portis 14.2 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 5. SF Grayson Allen 10.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 6. SG Pat Connaughton 8.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Orlando Magic DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 27 NO +4.5 229.0 101-93 Sat, Feb 25 IND -2.5 230.5 121-108 Thu, Feb 23 DET -8.0 229.5 108-106 Tue, Feb 14 TOR +7.5 221.0 123-113 Mon, Feb 13 CHI +4.5 225.5 100-91 Last 5 Against The Spread: Milwaukee Bucks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Feb 28 BKN -7.0 231.5 118-104 Sun, Feb 26 PHO -3.5 231.0 104-101 Fri, Feb 24 MIA -6.0 224.0 128-99 Thu, Feb 16 CHI -8.0 230.0 112-100 Tue, Feb 14 BOS -9.5 226.0 131-125