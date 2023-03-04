Packers' Randall Cobb has Ankle Surgery by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Randall Cobb has undergone surgery for the Green Bay Packers, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports. The surgery was to clean out some debris in the back of his ankle.

#Packers veteran WR Randall Cobb recently underwent surgery to clean out the back of his ankle to fix a persisting issue, sources say, as he continues to weigh his future. If he plays in 2023, the surgery will help him be pain free. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2023

Cobb is scheduled to be a free agent later this month. Some believe that for the Packers to convince Aaron Rodgers to stay with the team, he will want his long-time teammate re-signed. The organization, however, will likely prefer to move on from the veteran wide receiver and quarterback. Cobb had 34 receptions for 417 yards and a score last season. The Kentucky alum will also turn 33 during training camp, and there is no word from him about whether he even wants to play another season.