Patriots Will Not Trade for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Don’t expect a Lamar Jackson and Bill Belichick partnership to happen anytime soon.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports that the New England Patriots will not trade for the disgruntled quarterback this offseason. Patriots owner Robert Kraft raised many eyebrows Monday when he said Jackson, who has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, was interested in heading to Foxboro. However, Howe said a league source shot down all talk Tuesday of Jackson potentially suiting up in a New England uniform.

Howe writes, “The Patriots could test Jackson’s true desire to link up, attempt to convince him to accept a far more affordable deal and offer the Ravens a trade package â€” say, three first-round picks â€” to get the Ravens onboard with such a move… It’s just not going to happen.”

In the meantime, expect Belichick and company to roll with third-year starter Mac Jones in a make-or-break year for the 24-year-old signal caller.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.