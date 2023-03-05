Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

5 hours ago

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05
Date: 03/05/2023
Time: 01:00 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +1   -110   O 232.5   -110   -104  
 Current -1   -108   233   -110   -108  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -1   -110   U 232.5   -110   -116  
 Current +1   -112   233   -110   -108  
Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   27.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. PF  Kevin Durant   29.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. PG  Chris Paul   13.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists
4. SG  Josh Okogie   6.9 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. C  Deandre Ayton   18.5 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. SF  Torrey Craig   7.6 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. SG  Theo Pinson   1.9 Points, 1.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
2. SF  Josh Green   9.1 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. SG  A.J. Lawson   2.6 Points, 0.8 Rebounds, 0.1 Assists
4. SF  Justin Holiday   4.6 Points, 0.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. PG  Kyrie Irving   27.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
6. C  JaVale McGee   4.1 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Mar 03 CHI -3.5 224.5 125-104
Wed, Mar 01 CHA -10.5 228.0 105-91
Sun, Feb 26 MIL +3.5 231.0 104-101
Fri, Feb 24 OKC -8.5 227.5 124-115
Thu, Feb 16 LAC -0.5 222.0 116-107

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Mar 02 PHI -3.0 229.0 133-126
Tue, Feb 28 IND -9.0 236.5 124-122
Sun, Feb 26 LAL -4.5 235.5 111-108
Thu, Feb 23 SA -14.5 239.0 142-116
Wed, Feb 15 DEN +6.0 229.0 118-109
Betting Insights:

Dallas Mavericks

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
  • 3-2 (.600) at home as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022

Phoenix Suns

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 5-0 (1.000) on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

