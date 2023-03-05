Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05
Date: 03/05/2023
Time: 01:00 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Phoenix Suns
|Open
|+1
|-110
|O 232.5
|-110
|-104
|Current
|-1
|-108
|233
|-110
|-108
|Dallas Mavericks
|Open
|-1
|-110
|U 232.5
|-110
|-116
|Current
|+1
|-112
|233
|-110
|-108
Projected Lineups:
Phoenix Suns
|1.
|SG
|Devin Booker
|27.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Kevin Durant
|29.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Chris Paul
|13.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Josh Okogie
|6.9 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|5.
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|18.5 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Torrey Craig
|7.6 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Dallas Mavericks
|1.
|SG
|Theo Pinson
|1.9 Points, 1.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Josh Green
|9.1 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|3.
|SG
|A.J. Lawson
|2.6 Points, 0.8 Rebounds, 0.1 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Justin Holiday
|4.6 Points, 0.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Kyrie Irving
|27.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
|6.
|C
|JaVale McGee
|4.1 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Phoenix Suns
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Mar 03
|CHI
|-3.5
|224.5
|125-104
|Wed, Mar 01
|CHA
|-10.5
|228.0
|105-91
|Sun, Feb 26
|MIL
|+3.5
|231.0
|104-101
|Fri, Feb 24
|OKC
|-8.5
|227.5
|124-115
|Thu, Feb 16
|LAC
|-0.5
|222.0
|116-107
Dallas Mavericks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Thu, Mar 02
|PHI
|-3.0
|229.0
|133-126
|Tue, Feb 28
|IND
|-9.0
|236.5
|124-122
|Sun, Feb 26
|LAL
|-4.5
|235.5
|111-108
|Thu, Feb 23
|SA
|-14.5
|239.0
|142-116
|Wed, Feb 15
|DEN
|+6.0
|229.0
|118-109
Betting Insights:
Dallas Mavericks
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
- 3-2 (.600) at home as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
Phoenix Suns
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 5-0 (1.000) on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023