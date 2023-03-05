Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05

Date: 03/05/2023 Time: 01:00 PM Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Phoenix Suns Open +1 -110 O 232.5 -110 -104 Current -1 -108 233 -110 -108 Dallas Mavericks Open -1 -110 U 232.5 -110 -116 Current +1 -112 233 -110 -108

Phoenix Suns Projected Lineups: 1. SG Devin Booker 27.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists 2. PF Kevin Durant 29.3 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 3. PG Chris Paul 13.5 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists 4. SG Josh Okogie 6.9 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 5. C Deandre Ayton 18.5 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 6. SF Torrey Craig 7.6 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists Dallas Mavericks 1. SG Theo Pinson 1.9 Points, 1.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 2. SF Josh Green 9.1 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 3. SG A.J. Lawson 2.6 Points, 0.8 Rebounds, 0.1 Assists 4. SF Justin Holiday 4.6 Points, 0.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 5. PG Kyrie Irving 27.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 6. C JaVale McGee 4.1 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Phoenix Suns DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 03 CHI -3.5 224.5 125-104 Wed, Mar 01 CHA -10.5 228.0 105-91 Sun, Feb 26 MIL +3.5 231.0 104-101 Fri, Feb 24 OKC -8.5 227.5 124-115 Thu, Feb 16 LAC -0.5 222.0 116-107 Last 5 Against The Spread: Dallas Mavericks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Mar 02 PHI -3.0 229.0 133-126 Tue, Feb 28 IND -9.0 236.5 124-122 Sun, Feb 26 LAL -4.5 235.5 111-108 Thu, Feb 23 SA -14.5 239.0 142-116 Wed, Feb 15 DEN +6.0 229.0 118-109