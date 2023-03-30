Rangers Sign C Filip Chytil to 4-Year Extension by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

New York Rangers center Filip Chytil will continue to call The Big Apple home for the foreseeable future.

According to NHL.com, the Rangers have signed Chytil to a four-year, $17.75 million extension.

The 23-year-old, who was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason, is amid a breakout campaign. Through 66 games, Chytil has recorded career highs in goals (22), assists (20), and points (42) while spending most of his time on New York’s third line alongside Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko.

Of Chytil’s 22 markers, 17 have come at five-on-five, one behind Artemi Panarin for the team lead.

Selected 21st overall by the Rangers in the 2017 draft, the Czech native has tallied 135 points (64 goals, 71 assists) in 319 career regular season games, adding nine points in 23 postseason appearances.

New York sits two points behind the New Jersey Devils for second place in the Metropolitan Division. The two teams will battle Thursday, with the Rangers +116 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.