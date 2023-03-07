Seahawks Sign Geno Smith to 3-Year, $105 Million Extension by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The NFL’s reigning Comeback Player of the Year is cashing in.

According to NFL.com, quarterback Geno Smith has signed a three-year, $105 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

Smith, who was scheduled to become a free agent, will earn a base salary of $25 million and $40 million in guaranteed money.

It’s a well-deserved reward after the 32-year-old enjoyed a remarkable career turnaround in 2022. Following a failed stint with the New York Jets and several years serving in a backup role, Smith led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and an NFC Wild Card playoff berth. The former second-round pick finished the regular season with 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing a league-high 69.8% of his passes.

“This was really an incredible experience with a young guy that did some amazing things,” said head coach Pete Carroll. “It’s such a good story and it’s just a real story, it really happened right before our eyes, a guy that kind of got knocked around and kind of got lost in the shuffle after a while… Then the way he handled it with such class, character, makeup and competitiveness and, you know, beautiful come-through and athleticism, all that stuff is all part of the story.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Seahawks at +6000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.