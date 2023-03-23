UTSA G John Buggs III Enters the Transfer Portal by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago

UTSA guard John Buggs III has entered the transfer portal, per Verbal Commits.

Buggs will be a grad transfer, giving him one more year of eligibility wherever he winds up. After struggling to find the court early at UMass, Buggs redshirted his freshman season in 2019-20 and ultimately left the program. After a year in the JuCo ranks at Hill College, the Louisiana native had a successful season with the Roadrunners in 2022-23. He averaged 10.9 points per game as a 40 percent three-point shooter and started 30 of his 32 appearances. He’ll be able to provide some shooting ability wherever he ends up next.

It’s already been a disastrous offseason for UTSA thus far. The Roadrunners have now lost 12 players from last season’s team due to graduation or entering the transfer portal. It leaves just four players on the roster and a tall task for head coach Steve Henson heading into 2023-24 in a Conference USA that only seems to be getting stronger with talent and coaching.

