2023 NFL Draft: How Many Quarterbacks Will Go in the First Round? by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, speculation surrounding which quarterbacks will be selected in the first round has piqued the interest of analysts and fans alike. The line for potential first-round quarterbacks is set at 4.5, with a noticeable slant toward the under (-130). With Bryce Young and CJ Stroud expected to be first-round picks, the debate centers around whether Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, and Hendon Hooker will follow suit.The Case for the Under

Betting on the under for 4.5 quarterbacks being drafted in the first round has gained traction due to several factors. Firstly, there are concerns about Hooker’s status as a prospect, which may result in him being selected on Day 2 rather than in the first round. Additionally, the Houston Texans’ potential decision not to choose Stroud at No. 2 overall could create a domino effect, pushing the other quarterbacks further down the board.

If the Colts acquire Stroud, it could lead to Richardson or Levis falling to later picks. In this scenario, Levis may have limited landing spots within the top 12 picks. The Texans might be an option at pick 12, but if they choose not to select a quarterback with their first two picks, Levis could slip into the late teens or even into the Vikings’ range at pick 23.

Levis, in particular, could experience a draft slide reminiscent of Drew Lock, who had impressive tools but needed time to develop and did not boast exceptional college numbers. If Levis is selected later in the first round, it could also negatively impact Hooker’s draft position.

Considering the various factors influencing the potential draft positions of these quarterbacks, the under 4.5 bet at -130 appears to be a wise choice. The uncertainties surrounding Hooker’s status as a prospect and the potential knock-on effects of teams’ decisions higher in the draft make it more likely that fewer than 4.5 quarterbacks will be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.