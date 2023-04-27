2023 NFL Draft: How Many Running Backs Will Go in the First Round? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The landscape of first-round running backs in the NFL Draft has evolved significantly over the past decade. While it remains rare to see running backs selected in the first round, recent drafts have witnessed the likes of Saquon Barkley and Clyde Edwards-Helaire make the cut. In the 2023 NFL Draft, the focus is on whether Bijan Robinson will be the lone first-round running back or if Jahmyr Gibbs will join him, pushing the total to 1.5.The Case for Over 1.5 Running Backs:

Betting on the over for 1.5 running backs being drafted in the first round seems to be a strong choice, with the odds shifting noticeably in recent weeks. Jahmyr Gibbs, who had a standout season at Alabama, is considered by many as a likely first-round pick. His explosive play and high character, combined with the fact that teams often have fewer first-round talents on their boards than actual first-round picks, indicate that Gibbs may be one of those elite talents.

Several teams could potentially select a running back in the first round, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and even the Cincinnati Bengals if their other targets are off the board. With so many potential landing spots for Gibbs, it seems increasingly likely that he will be picked on Day 1.

Given the recent shifts in betting odds and the strong case for Jahmyr Gibbs as a first-round talent, it appears that betting on over 1.5 running backs being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is a wise choice. With numerous teams in need of a running back and Gibbs’s exceptional skill set, it seems more probable than not that he will join Bijan Robinson as a first-round pick.