2023 NFL Draft: Potential Landing Spots for Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr., the son of former NFL player Joey Porter, is expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. His draft position is currently set at 19.5, with odds favoring him being picked before the 20th selection. Porter Jr.’s landing spot could have significant implications for the team that drafts him, as he is projected to be a top cornerback prospect in this year’s draft class.Possible Landing Spots for Joey Porter Jr.:

New England Patriots (Pick 14): The Patriots could select Porter Jr. to bolster their secondary and continue their history of having a solid defense. Washington Commanders (Pick 16): If the Commanders want to improve their secondary, Porter Jr. could be a great fit. Detroit Lions (Picks 6 and 18): If the Lions decide to pass on a cornerback with their sixth pick and instead focus on another position, they could target Porter Jr. with their 18th pick to round out their secondary. Seattle Seahawks (Pick 20): The Seahawks may be interested in adding a big, aggressive corner like Porter Jr. to play alongside Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant. However, they may need to trade up to secure him.

While the odds are slanted toward Porter Jr. being picked before the 20th selection, the exact spot where he will be drafted is uncertain. Nevertheless, his value lies within the range of 14-18, and his potential to be a starting cornerback in the NFL makes him an attractive option for several teams. Porter Jr. will likely be selected in the first round, with the under on his draft position at 19.5 being the safer bet.