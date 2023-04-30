AL ROY Futures Betting: Josh Jung Towers Above Rookie Class by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Arguably, there’s no tougher futures category to prognosticate than Rookie of the Year. Players go through unpredictable cycles in their first year in the majors. At times, they appear as All-Stars ready to conquer the game; while also going through inexplicable droughts as they continue to adapt to the rigors of the highest professional level. As such, looking at players through the consistency lens is imperative when diving into ROY betting.

Although several players are off to good starts in 2023, Texas Rangers’ third baseman Josh Jung has been one of the most consistent rookies to start the campaign. Still, his true value isn’t accurately reflected in his futures odds, and we’re betting people will begin to recognize his overall contributions.

Jung leads the league in RBI and home runs while ranking second in hits and runs scored. Moreover, he’s accumulated the most extra-base hits in this year’s rookie class, resulting in the second-best slugging percentage and fourth-best OPS.

Without question, Jung has a free-swinging approach at the plate; however, he continues to have opportunities to produce in the heart of the Rangers’ batting order. Jung has batted fifth in all but one of his outings this year, giving him plenty of chances to drive in runs while insulating him between some of their top hitters. That’s positively impacted his output and consistency, with Jung’s OPS hovering between .860 and .742 since the season’s first week.

The Rangers continue to set Jung up for success, and he consistently delivers. That gives the 25-year-old a leg up over the rest of the field, as Jung emerges as the best of this year’s rookie class.

