Blackhawks Should Have Jonathan Toews Back Saturday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Jonathan Toews is Expected to Play Saturday for the Chicago Blackhawks, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Toews hasn’t played since late January due to what the team calls long-term COVID-19. Some thought that the veteran forward would be lost for the season. Toews isn’t the player he used to be, which is unsurprising for the soon to be 35 year old. He only had 14 goals and 28 points in 46 games before the illness this season. It’s also fair to wonder if Toews would’ve been traded like former teammate Patrick Kane if he was healthy at the deadline.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion is a no-doubt future Hall of Famer, but questions will need to be answered during the offseason. First, does he still want to play? If yes, does he want to play with a clearly rebuilding Chicago team, or would he prefer to finish his career with a contender? Last, what can he offer a team? He only has 44 goals and 81 assists over his past 187 games.