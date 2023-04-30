Buccaneers Sign Undrafted Free Agent RB Sean Tucker by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFL Draft might be over, but teams still have plenty of personnel decisions to make as they gear up for OTAs. For now, teams are focused on signing undrafted free agents who fell through the cracks in the draft.

Among those is running back Sean Tucker, who ended last season with 1,314 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. That was enough for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to ink the former Syracuse Orange lead back, with $155,000 guaranteed.

Undrafted Syracuse RB Sean Tucker got $155,000 guaranteed from the #Bucs, per source. Good opportunity with a team that could have drafted a running back but didn?t. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 30, 2023

Tucker was a three-year starter with the Orange, totaling 3,182 rushing yards, 622 receiving yards, and 31 scores throughout his tenure at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Running back is a position of need for the Bucs, who ended last year with the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL.

Tucker will compete for playing time against Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, and Patrick Laird.

The Bucs have their work cut out for them ahead of next season. FanDuel Sportsbook has them tied for the fourth-longest odds on the Super Bowl futures board.