Cardinals Catcher Willson Contreras Injured Opening Day, Out vs. Blue Jays Saturday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Willson Contreras of the St. Louis Cardinals suffered a right knee contusion on Opening Day, the Cardinals’ official website reports. This is good news, as initial fears were that the injury could be much worse.

Contreras was a prized addition by the Cards during free agency as the team signed him away from the division rival Chicago Cubs. Contreras takes over for Yadier Molina, who retired after last season. The former Cub went 2-4 in his debut for St. Louis as they dropped a wild game, 10-9, to the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Saturday, the Cardinals have Jack Flaherty taking the mound as he will face one of Toronto’s aces versus Kevin Gausman. The Cards opened at -154 (+1.5) on the run line and +112 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-122), and under (+100).