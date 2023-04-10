Clippers SF Paul George Will Be OUT to Start Series vs. Suns by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Los Angeles Clippers small forward Paul George (knee) will be sidelined for the start of their opening-round series against the Phoenix Suns, per Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Clippers star Paul George is expected to be sidelined to begin the first-round playoff series against the Suns, but is making some tangible progress from his March 21 knee injury. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2023

The eight-time All-Star hasn’t seen the court since suffering the injury on March 21 but mentioned on his podcast that he is rehabbing six days a week to make a return. George has been quintessential for the Clippers over the past four seasons, but remaining healthy has been challenging. His 56 starts this year were the most he’s had since arriving in Los Angeles, dealing with several injuries since 2019. Watch for any updates on his recovery in the coming days and weeks.

George has averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 56 starts this season. Expect veteran Eric Gordon to remain a starter as the Clippers opt for a smaller lineup.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Series Odds

The Los Angeles Clippers are +330 to win the series over the Phoenix Suns, the favorites at -450 to advance, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.