Clippers-Suns Betting Preview & Picks: Does Phoenix Have a Response? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

We’re heading out to the desert for Game 2 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns. The Clippers came into this series as massive underdogs and are still +152 to advance to the next round (FanDuel) despite winning Game 1. Kawhi Leonard gave us a performance to remember with Paul George sidelined. Does he have another one in him?Clippers @ Suns Game Information

Location: Footprint Center | Phoenix, AZ

Footprint Center | Phoenix, AZ Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

No one’s Game 1 takeaway should be down on the Suns. They still managed to drop 110 points with expected shooting metrics. LA’s runs were timely, as they outplayed the Suns in the first and fourth quarters, setting the tone and sealing the deal.

Kawhi dropped 38 points without PG, which is precisely what was needed. It was an effort that evoked his 2019 title run in Toronto and reminded us of his status as one of the best players in the world when on the floor.

Spread: Clippers +8.5 (+110) | -8.5 Suns (-110)

Clippers +8.5 (+110) | -8.5 Suns (-110) Moneyline: Clippers +86 | Suns -355

Clippers +86 | Suns -355 Total: OVER 225.5 (-110) | UNDER 225.5 (-110)

With the spread the same as Game 1, the books expect the Suns to respond and head to LA tied 1-1. Phoenix has been too good in a limited time with Kevin Durant not to bounce back here. Before Sunday, the Suns were 8-0 with KD sporting a +11 margin of victory.

Nevertheless, I wouldn’t say I like the spread here, as a flawless Kawhi performance could mess things up, so I’m going to look to tease the spread down to -3.5 and play the alternate under at 234.5 (-123).

Eric Gordon OVER 13.5 Points (-102)

Chris Paul 10+ Assists (-130) | 12+ Assists (+250)

Devin Booker OVER 28.5 Points (-120)

Who is going to step up as the second scorer for the Clippers? It will continue to be Eric Gordon, who looked smooth and had a good rapport with Leonard after dropping 19 points in Game 1. Expect the Clippers to go back to Gordon, who should finish with at least 15.

Chris Paul reached this mark on Sunday, and I’ll rely on his consistency for this OVER to cash again. His 19 potential assists in Game 1 were comparable to his seasonal averages. Don’t expect KD to account for double-digit assists again, opening more playmaking opportunities for CP3.

Devin Booker scored 26 points in Game 1, and he did so despite failing to knock down a single three. He did not hit a three in only five of the 53 games in the regular season, so I expect a few makes from beyond the arc tonight. He should have enough attempts to surpass his mark.