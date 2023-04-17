Dallas Cowboys 2023 Draft Needs: Flexibility is King by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Amid a solid offseason thus far, the Dallas Cowboys enter April’s draft with plenty of flexibility and an opportunity to reinforce a playoff-caliber roster.

Dallas Cowboys Futures Odds

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Super Bowl: +1300

NFC: +650

NFC East: +170

The Cowboys own seven selections in this year’s NFL Draft, including No. 26 in the first round.

Anyone who follows the Cowboys knows that owner/general manager Jerry Jones loves his running backs. Tony Pollard rightfully sits atop the depth chart following Ezekiel Elliott’s release but is coming off a broken leg and is best utilized in a committee. To that end, if former Texas Longhorns star Bijan Robinson falls to Big D at No. 26, it will be tempting for Jones and company to snatch him up.

Potential First-Round Targets: Bijan Robinson (Texas)

The decision to let Dalton Schultz walk in free agency was made easier by the emergence of 2022 rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot and the tight end depth in this year’s draft. Schultz served as a reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott, so it wouldn’tbe surprising if Dallas added another body at the position.

Potential First-Round Targets: Dalton Kincaid (Utah), Michael Mayer (Notre Dame)

Wide Receiver

CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and the recently acquired Brandin Cooks are locked-in as starters, but that hasn’t stopped the Cowboys from holding visits with four of the draft’s top-five receivers. Gallup struggled last season in his return from a torn ACL, while Cooks, who has a history of concussions, turns 30 in September. A viable fourth option would be a shrewd move.

Potential First-Round Targets: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State), Jordan Addison (USC), Quentin Johnston (TCU), Zay Flowers (Boston College)

Defensive Tackle

The Cowboys would benefit from a true difference-maker in the middle of the defensive line to complement their star linebacker, Micah Parsons. Dallas could conceivably trade up to grab Georgia DT Jalen Carter, whose stock has fallen over character concerns. If the ‘Boys stay pat, other quality options may still be available.

Potential First-Round Targets: Jalen Carter (Georgia), Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh), Bryan Bresee (Clemson)