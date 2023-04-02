Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

1 hours ago

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/02
Date: 04/02/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Detroit Pistons  Open +9   -110   O 224.5   -110   +340  
 Current +11   -110   224.5   -110   +420  
Orlando Magic  Open -9   -110   U 224.5   -110   -430  
 Current -11   -110   224.5   -110   -560  
Projected Lineups:

Detroit Pistons

1. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.8 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
2. PF  Marvin Bagley III   12.2 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  Killian Hayes   9.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
4. C  James Wiseman   9.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
5. C  Jalen Duren   8.9 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. PG  Cory Joseph   6.6 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   20.0 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.5 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. PG  Markelle Fultz   14.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   18.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   12.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. SG  Jalen Suggs   9.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Mar 31 HOU +6.0 228.0 121-115
Wed, Mar 29 OKC +9.5 228.5 107-106
Mon, Mar 27 MIL +11.5 227.5 126-117
Fri, Mar 24 TOR +13.0 224.0 118-97
Tue, Mar 21 ATL +13.5 236.5 129-107

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Mar 31 WAS -4.5 224.0 116-109
Tue, Mar 28 MEM +6.0 229.0 113-108
Sun, Mar 26 BKN -1.5 225.5 119-106
Thu, Mar 23 NY +2.5 226.0 111-106
Tue, Mar 21 WAS -1.5 223.5 122-112
Betting Insights:

Orlando Magic

  • 2-3 (.400) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Detroit Pistons

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related