Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/02
Date: 04/02/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Detroit Pistons
|Open
|+9
|-110
|O 224.5
|-110
|+340
|Current
|+11
|-110
|224.5
|-110
|+420
|Orlando Magic
|Open
|-9
|-110
|U 224.5
|-110
|-430
|Current
|-11
|-110
|224.5
|-110
|-560
Projected Lineups:
Detroit Pistons
|1.
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|15.8 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Marvin Bagley III
|12.2 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Killian Hayes
|9.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
|4.
|C
|James Wiseman
|9.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
|5.
|C
|Jalen Duren
|8.9 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Cory Joseph
|6.6 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
Orlando Magic
|1.
|PF
|Paolo Banchero
|20.0 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|2.
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|15.5 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Markelle Fultz
|14.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|18.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Cole Anthony
|12.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Jalen Suggs
|9.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Detroit Pistons
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Mar 31
|HOU
|+6.0
|228.0
|121-115
|Wed, Mar 29
|OKC
|+9.5
|228.5
|107-106
|Mon, Mar 27
|MIL
|+11.5
|227.5
|126-117
|Fri, Mar 24
|TOR
|+13.0
|224.0
|118-97
|Tue, Mar 21
|ATL
|+13.5
|236.5
|129-107
Orlando Magic
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Mar 31
|WAS
|-4.5
|224.0
|116-109
|Tue, Mar 28
|MEM
|+6.0
|229.0
|113-108
|Sun, Mar 26
|BKN
|-1.5
|225.5
|119-106
|Thu, Mar 23
|NY
|+2.5
|226.0
|111-106
|Tue, Mar 21
|WAS
|-1.5
|223.5
|122-112
Betting Insights:
Orlando Magic
- 2-3 (.400) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Detroit Pistons
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 0-5 (.000) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023