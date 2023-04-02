Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/02

Date: 04/02/2023 Time: 06:00 PM Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Detroit Pistons Open +9 -110 O 224.5 -110 +340 Current +11 -110 224.5 -110 +420 Orlando Magic Open -9 -110 U 224.5 -110 -430 Current -11 -110 224.5 -110 -560

Detroit Pistons Projected Lineups: 1. SG Jaden Ivey 15.8 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists 2. PF Marvin Bagley III 12.2 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 3. PG Killian Hayes 9.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists 4. C James Wiseman 9.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists 5. C Jalen Duren 8.9 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 6. PG Cory Joseph 6.6 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists Orlando Magic 1. PF Paolo Banchero 20.0 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 2. C Wendell Carter Jr. 15.5 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 3. PG Markelle Fultz 14.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists 4. SF Franz Wagner 18.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 5. PG Cole Anthony 12.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 6. SG Jalen Suggs 9.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

Detroit Pistons DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 31 HOU +6.0 228.0 121-115 Wed, Mar 29 OKC +9.5 228.5 107-106 Mon, Mar 27 MIL +11.5 227.5 126-117 Fri, Mar 24 TOR +13.0 224.0 118-97 Tue, Mar 21 ATL +13.5 236.5 129-107 Last 5 Against The Spread: Orlando Magic DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 31 WAS -4.5 224.0 116-109 Tue, Mar 28 MEM +6.0 229.0 113-108 Sun, Mar 26 BKN -1.5 225.5 119-106 Thu, Mar 23 NY +2.5 226.0 111-106 Tue, Mar 21 WAS -1.5 223.5 122-112