Do The Hawks Move On From Trae Young? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Atlanta Hawks surprised many with their performance in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics, grabbing a win without their star player, Dejounte Murray. The closely contested Game 6 saw Atlanta leading going into the fourth quarter, and ultimately, Trae Young emerged as the best player in the series, outperforming even Jayson Tatum. This raises questions about Young’s future with the team and whether he is still potentially on the trade block. We will discuss the implications of the Hawks’ playoff run and the potential strategies moving forward.

Trae Young’s Performance and Trade Rumors:

Despite previous rumors of a potential trade, Young’s outstanding performance in the playoffs should make the Hawks reconsider their plans. As a box office draw in a city like Atlanta, Young’s presence is crucial for the team’s fan base and on-court success. Trading Young could be risky, as it is unclear what the team could get in return.

Running it Back:

With most key players, such as John Collins, Clint Capela, De’Andre Hunter, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, signed through the next few seasons, the Hawks can keep the team’s core intact and run it back. Adding Quin Snyder as head coach may be the answer to unlocking the team’s full potential, and giving him an entire season could help determine the best course of action.

Possible Roster Adjustments:

If the Hawks decide to make changes, they could consider trading John Collins, who has been rumored to be on the block for years. Alternatively, they could explore moving De’Andre Hunter to the power forward position, where he can still play and guard multiple positions. Other players with expiring contracts, such as Dejounte Murray and Saddiq Bey, could be moved to retool the roster.

Conclusion:

The Atlanta Hawks playoff run has highlighted Trae Young’s immense value to the team as a performer and a draw for the fans. Trading him could be an overreaction, and the Hawks would be better served to keep and build around him. By carefully adjusting the roster and allowing Quin Snyder to work his magic with the existing core, the Hawks may find a winning formula without resorting to drastic measures.