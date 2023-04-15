Dodgers' Will Smith not in Starting Lineup Friday vs. Cubs by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Will Smith was not in the starting lineup Friday for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Smith is dealing with an illness that kept him from starting. There is no word yet as to whether or not Smith will start as either catcher or designated hitter Saturday night versus the Chicago Cubs.

Smith has gotten off to a hot start this season as he has three HRs, 12 RBIs, nine runs, and is batting .333 in 11 games. He bats in a prime spot as he is usually the clean-up hitter for the Dodgers. Smith is one of the best-hitting catchers in baseball but doesn’t get the respect he deserves. The Dodgers aren’t afraid to use him at DH on those days when they want to give him a rest behind the plate.

