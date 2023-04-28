Falcons HC Arthur Smith on RB Bijan Robinson: 'More Than a Running Back' by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said he views Bijan Robinson, whom the team selected eighth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, as “more than a running back.”

“He’s an impact football player,” said Smith. “We just feel he’s an explosive weapon. He’s a home run hitter however he gets the football in his hands.”

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot echoed similar thoughts, saying:

“You talk about positionless football. The versatility, the impact that he’s going to make for us. We’re extremely excited.”

One of the top running back prospects in recent memory, Robinson joins a Falcons team that ranked second in the league in rushing last season, averaging 159.9 yards per game. While Smith said fellow rusher Tyler Allgeier would remain a “very important part” of the offense, Robinson should have the ball in his hands early and often and profiles as a potential top-five pick in 2023 fantasy drafts.

