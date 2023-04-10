From Hustle to Tussle: 5 Times Teammates Attacked by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Minnesota Timberwolves found themselves in the news for all the wrong reasons after star center Rudy Gobert was sent home for punching teammate Kyle Anderson in the second quarter of Sunday’s 113-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rudy Gobert throws a shot at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/dRzi3ALkoJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 9, 2023

Of course, Gobert and Anderson are not the first teammates where emotions have spilled into conflict.

Here are five instances when team chemistry has gone awry.

Bill Romanowski vs. Marcus Williams

Former linebacker Bill Romanowski, one of the most controversial players in NFL history, lived up to his reputation after assaulting Las Vegas Raiders teammate Marcus Williams during a 2003 training camp session. Upset over being held, Romanowski ripped off Williams’s helmet and punched him in the face. The blow left Williams with a broken left eye socket and a chipped tooth, ending his playing career. He subsequently sued Romanowski and was awarded $340,000 in damages.

Lee Bowyer vs. Kieron Dyer

A notable incident occurred between Newcastle United teammates Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer in a 2005 Premier League matchup against Aston Villa. With Newcastle trailing 3-0, Bowyer and Dyer became involved in a heated argument, leading to a physical altercation on the pitch. Both players received red cards and issued a public apology to the club and fans.

Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA’s model franchise over the past decade, so it was surprising once video emerged of Draymond Green laying out teammate Jordan Poole with a massive right hand during 2022’s training camp. Fortunately, Poole was not seriously injured, while Green later apologized and was fined by the team for his actions.

Barry Bonds vs. Jeff Kent

Anyone who followed the San Francisco Giants back in the day knows that Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent were not exactly best buds. Their relationship reached a breaking point in a game against the San Diego Padres in June of 2002. The pair were screaming at each other in the dugout, leading to a scuffle that required several players, as well as manager Dusty Baker to intervene. Kent moved on from the club in the offseason, signing a two-year deal with the Houston Astros.

Gilbert Arenas vs. Javaris Crittenton

The most serious confrontation on this list involves former Washington Wizards teammates Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton. Arguing in the locker room over a gambling debt, the two proceeded to point firearms at one another. While no shots were fired, both players were suspended by then-commissioner David Stern and pled guilty to weapons charges. Crittenton never played another minute in the NBA, while Arenas was out of the league two years later.