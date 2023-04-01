Giants Sign Gary Sanchez to Minor League Deal by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Gary Sanchez signed a Minor League contract with the San Francisco Giants, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

My oh my, how the mighty have fallen. Just a few years ago, Sanchez was considered one of the top catchers in Major League Baseball. Now, he went unsigned all offseason and had to ink a minor league deal just to have a chance to play in the majors once again.

Sanchez did participate in the World Baseball Classic, so theoretically, he should be ready to play but has only until May 1 to be called up by the Giants. If he isn’t, Sanchez can opt out of the deal that will pay him $4 million while on the major league roster.

In the meanwhile, until Sanchez is potentially recalled, Joey Bart and Robert Perez will split the duties behind home plate.