Heat to Rest 4 Starters Friday vs. Wizards by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Miami Heat are resting Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Bam Adebayo for Friday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards, per the league’s injury report.

The Heat are a virtual lock to be in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, which leaves their remaining regular-season contests meaningless. In seventh place, they’ll be hosting a play-in game with hopes of advancing into the postseason and taking on the Boston Celtics in the opening round. Despite this, they remain favorites against the lowly Wizards, who are already eliminated from playoff contention.

Expect Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo, and Caleb Martin to see the most minutes with these stars out. It will be more of the same in the regular-season finale on Sunday as they take on the Orlando Magic.

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards Odds

The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites against the Washington Wizards on Friday night, with the total set at 217, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.