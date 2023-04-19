How NBA Finals MVP Offers Value For Bettors Eyeing West Contenders Now is the time to act if you want to bet NBA Finals MVP by Claudia Bellofatto 2 hours ago

When it comes to NBA Finals MVP, sportsbooks have given Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo the shortest odds. Having two Eastern Conference players as the favorites (when only one can possibly make it to the Finals) means there’s plenty of value left on the Western Conference players.

There is a reality that neither the Bucks nor Celtics makes it to the Finals and even if one of them does, neither star is guaranteed to win the award. You also can take into consideration the fact that Giannis is currently doubtful for Game 2 against the Miami Heat and there’s no telling what his health will look like down the stretch. From Tuesday to Wednesday, his odds went from the MVP favorite at +330 to second behind Tatum, at +370.

So, now is the time to place a bet if you think that anyone in the West has a fighting chance to topple the East champion. While you could bet on that team to win, you’ll get a better payout if you bet the MVP market.

For example, DraftKings has given the Phoenix Suns the third-best odds, at +500, to win it all. Kevin Durant has the third shortest odds to win MVP at +700. Is there a possibility that someone else on the team like Devin Booker wins rather than KD? Sure. However, oddsmakers lined Booker at 16-1, which tells you it’s likely KD’s award if the team lifts the Larry O’Brien trophy. If you make that bet now on KD and it hits, $10 wins you $70 for an $80 payout or $100 wins you $700 for an $800 payout.

Then, of course, there is the argument that instead of betting the Celtics to be the Finals champions at +260, you should just bet Tatum at +360 now before his odds get even shorter. That’s a personal choice. If you’re convinced it’s the Celtics and Suns who meet in the finals and you’re confident it will be either Tatum or KD to win the award, you could even bet both players to win MVP at plus money now, which would guarantee profit if either of them wins.

Whatever you decide to do, now is the time to get your wager in before further injury reports come out on Giannis, the Suns go on a run or the Celtics go for a sweep of the Hawks and Tatum’s MVP odds take an even bigger dip.