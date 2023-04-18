2023 NBA Finals MVP Odds Power Rankings: Giannis, Tatum Stick Out by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA playoffs are underway, and the game’s biggest stars are out in full force trying to lead their teams to a championship.

With that, which players have the best chance to win NBA Finals MVP on the FanDuel Sportsbook?

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (+360)

Even though Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo left Game 1 against the Miami Heat with an injury, he’s still listed as the odds-on favorite to capture the NBA Finals MVP at +360.

2. Jayson Tatum (+480)

It wasn’t a super efficient Game 1 for Jayson Tatum against the Atlanta Hawks, but he’s still the team’s biggest weapon and is a player that will play a massive role if the Boston Celtics are going to go on another run.

3. Joel Embiid (+700)

It’s somewhat scary that they’ve still been able to win comfortably despite Joel Embiid not having a massive scoring game yet through two victories against the Brooklyn Nets. The big man dropped 20 points and pulled down 19 rebounds in their Game 2 victory, though, leading to him the third-shortest odds at +700.

4. (Tie) Nikola Jokic (+950)

The likely runner-up for regular season MVP, Nikola Jokic, will be relied upon heavily if the Denver Nuggets make the NBA Finals. The Nuggets go as Jokic goes, and he’s proven to elevate his game when the postseason hits. The big Serbian has +950 odds.

4. (Tie) Kevin Durant (+950)

We’ve seen what Kevin Durant can do when a competent supporting cast surrounds him, and that’s precisely what he has with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns lost Game 1 to the Los Angeles Clippers, but Durant still dropped 27 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds.

6. Jaylen Brown (+1400)

Tatum’s sidekick in Boston, Jaylen Brown, doesn’t get the credit he deserves, and that’s a big reason why he might not stick with Boston in the long term. Still, he proved his value as the C’s won the East last season, and there’s value in him doing that again here, where he’s priced at +1400 to win NBA Finals MVP.

7. Stephen Curry (+1500)

He hasn’t been at his best, but it’s hard to fault Stephen Curry solely for the Golden State Warriors being down 2-0 to the Sacramento Kings. He’s combined for 58 points in two games but will need to be more efficient from beyond the arc if the Warriors want to repeat as champs.

8. Devin Booker (+2600)

Devin Booker can undoubtedly shoot the lights out on any given night, and with the Suns being amongst the favorites to win the NBA championship, he’s a viable option to win NBA Finals MVP at +2600.

9. LeBron James (+2700)

The Los Angeles Lakers might be a seven seed in the Western Conference but don’t discount what they’re capable of with LeBron James leading the charge at +2700.

10. De’Aaron Fox (+3600)

A big reason that the Sacramento Kings have gotten off to a 2-0 start over the Warriors is De’Aaron Fox. He’s compiled 62 points and 14 assists through two victories and thus is a part of the top ten at +3600 to win NBA Finals MVP.

NBA Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook