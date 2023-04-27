Jay Glazer: Carolina Will Select Bryce Young at No. 1 by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

According to FOX’s Jay Glazer, the Carolina Panthers will select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Glazer’s report aligns with what oddsmakers have predicted for a few weeks – Young currently a resounding -5000 favorite to go No. 1 per FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 21-year-old spent three years at Tuscaloosa, throwing for 8,365 yards with 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

Assuming Glazer’s words ring true, Young will be the first Crimson Tide player to ever be drafted first overall.

Interestingly, Glazer adds that prior to Carolina moving up to No. 1, the Chicago Bears nearly dealt the pick to the Houston Texans, with Young as their prime target:

“Originally, the Bears were trading that top pick with Houston to go to #2, then Chicago had pretty much worked out with Carolina to go from 2 to 9. Looked like it was going to happen, then Houston source says they just couldn’t get that part of the deal done so Bears made the eventual move with Panthers, who now have their guy. Young likely would have been the guy for Texans. Instead, he’ll go to Carolina. Ahhh what could have been,” Glazer tweeted.

Round 1 of the NFL draft gets underway Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET.