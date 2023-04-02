Jazz Dealing with Injuries Ahead of Clash with Nets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Utah Jazz’s playoff hopes are on life support. They sit 1.5 games back of the final play-in spot with five games to play. Those issues are compounded by injuries, which will keep several key players out of the lineup Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Per the team’s official Twitter account, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay, and Collin Sexton are out for the non-conference matchup, although Lauri Markkanen will play.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (as of 4/2):



*AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen (left hand contusion)



OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left hand – fourth finger sprain)



OUT – Rudy Gay (low back soreness)



OUT – Collin Sexton (left hamstring strain) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 2, 2023

Clarkson hasn’t played since injuring his finger on March 5. Similarly, Sexton has been absent since the middle of February with a hamstring ailment, while Gay has missed the last five games while dealing with a back injury.

Markkanen is the team’s leading scorer, returning after missing two games with a hand contusion. He’ll likely be joined in the starting lineup by Talen Horton-Tucker, Walker Kessler, Kelly Olynyk, and Ochai Agbaji.

The Jazz enter Sunday’s tilt against the Nets as +7.5 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.