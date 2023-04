LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/01

Date: 04/01/2023 Time: 08:30 PM Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline LA Clippers Open +2.5 -110 O 224.5 -110 +114 Current +3 -108 226 -110 +130 New Orleans Pelicans Open -2.5 -110 U 224.5 -110 -134 Current -3 -112 226 -110 -154

LA Clippers Projected Lineups: 1. SF Kawhi Leonard 23.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 2. PG Russell Westbrook 15.6 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists 3. PG Bones Hyland 11.9 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists 4. SF Norman Powell 16.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 5. C Ivica Zubac 10.6 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 6. PG Terance Mann 8.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists New Orleans Pelicans 1. SF Brandon Ingram 24.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 2. PG CJ McCollum 20.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists 3. C Jonas Valanciunas 14.3 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 4. SF Trey Murphy III 13.9 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists 5. SF Herbert Jones 9.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 6. PF Larry Nance Jr. 7.0 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

LA Clippers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 31 MEM +5.5 236.5 108-94 Wed, Mar 29 MEM +2.5 229.5 141-132 Mon, Mar 27 CHI -4.5 220.0 124-112 Sat, Mar 25 NO -4.5 224.0 131-110 Thu, Mar 23 OKC -4.5 231.5 127-105 Last 5 Against The Spread: New Orleans Pelicans DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Mar 30 DEN +2.0 224.5 107-88 Tue, Mar 28 GS +8.5 234.5 120-109 Mon, Mar 27 POR -12.0 226.5 124-90 Sat, Mar 25 LAC +4.5 224.0 131-110 Thu, Mar 23 CHA -9.0 225.5 115-96