Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/16

Date: 04/16/2023 Time: 03:00 PM Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Los Angeles Lakers Open +3.5 -110 O 228.5 -110 +134 Current +4 -108 227.5 -110 +150 Memphis Grizzlies Open -3.5 -110 U 228.5 -110 -158 Current -4 -112 227.5 -110 -178

Los Angeles Lakers Projected Lineups: 1. C Anthony Davis 25.9 Points, 12.5 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 2. SF LeBron James 28.9 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists 3. PG DAngelo Russell 17.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 4. SG Austin Reaves 13.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists 5. SF Jarred Vanderbilt 7.9 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 6. PF Rui Hachimura 11.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists Memphis Grizzlies 1. PG Ja Morant 26.2 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists 2. PF Jaren Jackson Jr. 18.6 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 3. SG Desmond Bane 21.5 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists 4. SF Dillon Brooks 14.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 5. PG Tyus Jones 10.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists 6. SG Luke Kennard 9.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Los Angeles Lakers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Apr 11 MIN -8.5 233.5 108-102 Sun, Apr 09 UTA -16.5 235.0 128-117 Fri, Apr 07 PHO -13.0 224.5 121-107 Wed, Apr 05 LAC -1.5 231.5 125-118 Tue, Apr 04 UTA -10.5 234.5 135-133 Last 5 Against The Spread: Memphis Grizzlies DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Apr 09 OKC +2.0 230.0 115-100 Fri, Apr 07 MIL -8.5 231.5 137-114 Wed, Apr 05 NO +6.5 225.5 138-131 Tue, Apr 04 POR -18.5 228.5 119-109 Sun, Apr 02 CHI +1.0 228.5 128-107