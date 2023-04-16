Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/16
Date: 04/16/2023
Time: 03:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +3.5   -110   O 228.5   -110   +134  
 Current +4   -108   227.5   -110   +150  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -3.5   -110   U 228.5   -110   -158  
 Current -4   -112   227.5   -110   -178  
Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Anthony Davis   25.9 Points, 12.5 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. SF  LeBron James   28.9 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
4. SG  Austin Reaves   13.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   7.9 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. PF  Rui Hachimura   11.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   26.2 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   18.6 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. SG  Desmond Bane   21.5 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. SF  Dillon Brooks   14.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PG  Tyus Jones   10.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
6. SG  Luke Kennard   9.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Apr 11 MIN -8.5 233.5 108-102
Sun, Apr 09 UTA -16.5 235.0 128-117
Fri, Apr 07 PHO -13.0 224.5 121-107
Wed, Apr 05 LAC -1.5 231.5 125-118
Tue, Apr 04 UTA -10.5 234.5 135-133

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Apr 09 OKC +2.0 230.0 115-100
Fri, Apr 07 MIL -8.5 231.5 137-114
Wed, Apr 05 NO +6.5 225.5 138-131
Tue, Apr 04 POR -18.5 228.5 119-109
Sun, Apr 02 CHI +1.0 228.5 128-107
Betting Insights:

Memphis Grizzlies

  • 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 32-5 (.865) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023

Los Angeles Lakers

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 3-2 (.600) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via USA TODAY Sports Images

