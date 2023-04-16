Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 04/16/2023
Time: 03:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Open
|+3.5
|-110
|O 228.5
|-110
|+134
|Current
|+4
|-108
|227.5
|-110
|+150
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Open
|-3.5
|-110
|U 228.5
|-110
|-158
|Current
|-4
|-112
|227.5
|-110
|-178
Projected Lineups:
Los Angeles Lakers
|1.
|C
|Anthony Davis
|25.9 Points, 12.5 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|2.
|SF
|LeBron James
|28.9 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
|3.
|PG
|DAngelo Russell
|17.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Austin Reaves
|13.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|7.9 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Rui Hachimura
|11.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
Memphis Grizzlies
|1.
|PG
|Ja Morant
|26.2 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|18.6 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Desmond Bane
|21.5 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|14.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|5.
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|10.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Luke Kennard
|9.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Los Angeles Lakers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Apr 11
|MIN
|-8.5
|233.5
|108-102
|Sun, Apr 09
|UTA
|-16.5
|235.0
|128-117
|Fri, Apr 07
|PHO
|-13.0
|224.5
|121-107
|Wed, Apr 05
|LAC
|-1.5
|231.5
|125-118
|Tue, Apr 04
|UTA
|-10.5
|234.5
|135-133
Memphis Grizzlies
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Apr 09
|OKC
|+2.0
|230.0
|115-100
|Fri, Apr 07
|MIL
|-8.5
|231.5
|137-114
|Wed, Apr 05
|NO
|+6.5
|225.5
|138-131
|Tue, Apr 04
|POR
|-18.5
|228.5
|119-109
|Sun, Apr 02
|CHI
|+1.0
|228.5
|128-107
Betting Insights:
Memphis Grizzlies
- 2-3 (.400) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 32-5 (.865) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
Los Angeles Lakers
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 3-2 (.600) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023