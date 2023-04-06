Mets C Omar Narvaez (Calf) Out 8-9 Weeks; Team to Call up Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to the team’s official Twitter, New York Mets catcher Omar Narvaez has been placed on the injured list with a mid/high-grade left calf strain and is expected to miss 8-9 weeks.

Omar Narváez underwent imaging this morning that revealed a medium to high-grade strain of his left calf. He will be placed on the Injured List. A typical return to play for this type of injury is 8-9 weeks. — New York Mets (@Mets) April 6, 2023

Narvaez suffered the injury in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, finishing the night 1-4 at the plate.

The 31-year-old is hitting .286 (4-14) with two RBI and two walks in five games for the Mets this season.

A former All-Star, Narvaez spent the past three seasons in Milwaukee before inking a one-year free agent contract with the Metropolitans in the offseason.

In a corresponding move, the Mets have called up top prospect Francisco Alvarez from Triple-A Syracuse. Alvarez, who made his MLB debut at the end of last season, has appeared in four games at Triple-A in 2023, recording two home runs and four RBI.

The Mets open up a four-game set with the Miami Marlins on Friday.

