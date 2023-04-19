Miami Dolphins 2023 Draft Needs: Protection is Paramount by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Dolphins are handcuffed by losing their 2023 first-round pick after the NFL ruled the team violated tampering rules with quarterback Tom Brady and wish list head coach Sean Payton. Miami will have to hit some diamonds in the rough to address its most pressing needs heading into the season.

Miami Dolphins Futures Odds

Super Bowl: +2100

AFC: +1300

AFC East: +130

The Fins have their work cut out for them, with zero picks in the first round. Miami has four selections, with their first coming 51st overall.

2023 Draft Picks

Round 2 (51)

Round 3 (84)

Round 6 (197)

Round 7 (238)

It should not surprise anyone that following a season where Tua Tagovailoa had multiple concussions that caused him to miss six games, shoring up the O-line would be a priority.

Without a first-round pick, names like Paris Johnson Jr. out of Ohio State or Georgia’s Broderick Jones are out of the question unless Miami somehow trades way up.

Matthew Bergeron seems to me a consensus realistic get with the 51st pick. While known more as a run blocker than a pass protector, the former Syracuse standout can play both tackle spots and has a ton of upside. He could slide to guard if needed, but it’s unlikely he falls to the third round.

The Dolphins were ranked 29th in collective pass blocking but seventh in run blocking in 2022. This from a year where the line suffered significant injury setbacks.

Mock drafts have Bergeron going in that 50-65 range, so it’s possible the Fins trade down and still have a shot.

They may have to trade up to land Ohio State’s Dawand Jones, as he is predicted to go early second round. There is a chance Jones falls because he is a right-tackle-only, but if protecting Tua’s back is a priority, the 6’8″ near 400-pounder may be worth the reach.

Maryland’s Jaelyn Duncan is a player Miami could conceivably grab in the fourth round, so a trade-down scenario could be the best bet with their third-round pick if they address this next need first.

Potential Targets: Matthew Bergeron OT (Syracuse), Jaelyn Duncan OT (Maryland), Dawand Jones OT (Ohio State)

Mike Gesicki is coming off his worst season since his rookie campaign when Miami drafted him with the 42nd pick out of Penn State, but his loss will still be felt. Gesicki started only one game last year, just a season removed from a career year that saw him catch 73 balls for 780 yards. The long-time Dolphin then bolted for New England in the offseason.

Gesicki’s down year can be attributed to the offensive scheme, as the Fins targeted tight ends on just 12.8% of plays, the lowest in the NFL last year. Miami focused on getting the ball to Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and the run game. This brings into question where the Fins will use their picks to fill the hole at tight end.

Iowa’s Sam LaPorta seems like a good fit, as he is a good run blocker and can help provide Tua with a middle-of-the-field option. Even though LaPorta led the challenged Hawkeyes offense in receiving the past two years, his fierce blocking ability stands out, and he is more of a traditional TE. These attributes would fit into Mike McDaniel’s plan while providing another protection layer and a short-yardage target.

It’s unlikely LaPorta lasts until the third, and some mock drafts have him going as high as the late first round. In middle ground, there is a good chance he will still be on the board when the Dolphins pick at 51.

Out of Penn State, Brenton Strange will likely be on the board after LaPorta, who could be their backup in the third round. Strange has high-upside as a pass catcher. Like LaPorta, Strange is a good blocker but has more explosiveness, speed, and playmaking ability than his TE counterpart.

South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft, who would be more of a red zone threat, and Luke Schoonmaker, a solid if not spectacular option, should be around later in round three should Miami miss on other possibilities.

Potential Targets: Tucker Kraft (South Dakota State), Sam LaPorta (Iowa), Brenton Strange (Penn State), Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan)