MLB HR Leader Power Rankings Odds: Judge, Olson, Acuna Jr. Soaring

Home runs are coming off the bats at a great rate in 2023, and many players have the ability to lead the league in long balls.

Below, we’ll look into the top ten players with the best odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to lead the league in homers.

1. Aaron Judge (+500) (Last week: +550)

Aaron Judge continued his high-powered ways during the New York Yankees’ first two series of the year. He’s already mashed two home runs and has upcoming matchups with the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians. Judge has been bet down over the past week from +550 to +500.

2. Kyle Schwarber (+950) (Last week: +950)

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has been struggling to hit with consistency early on but has still slugged two home runs. Even when he struggles to get base hits, Schwarber is always a threat at the dish to light up a pitcher missing their spot.

3. (Tie) Mike Trout (+1000) (Last week: +1000)

Mike Trout has started his campaign exactly how you’d expect him to. He’s hit .368 and has clubbed one home run while rocking a 1.203 OPS. Trout has continued to own +1000 odds after the first week of the season.

3. (Tie) Pete Alonso (+1000) (Last week: +1100)

Pete Alonso is a significant threat to lead the league in homers with the power stroke he brings to the table. He’s already seen his odds bet down from +1100 to +1000 through his first 26 at-bats, where he’s launched three home runs.

3. (Tie) Yordan Alvarez (+1000) (Last week: +1100)

One of the most feared hitters in MLB is Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez. The Cuban power hitter has launched two home runs and boasts a 1.060 OPS through 23 at-bats, leading to his odds rising from +1100 to +1000.

6. Matt Olson (+1100) (Last week: +1800)

Matt Olson is a big part of a powerful Atlanta Braves batting order, and he’s gotten off to a fiery start in 2023. Olson has exited the yard three times and has seen some big line movement early, jumping from +1800 to +1100.

7. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+1700) (Last week: +1100)

While some players got off to productive starts to the year, others have struggled in the homers department like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Vladdy Jr. has hit just one home run and lacked power to this point, but he’s still managed to hit .364. In saying that, his odds have taken a hit here, going from +1100 to +1700.

8. Shohei Ohtani (+1900) (Last week: +1900)

The two-way star Shohei Ohtani has one of the best swings in baseball. Everyone in the stadium knows it when he connects, and he’s already done so twice through 21 at-bats. Ohtani has seen his odds to lead the league in homers stay stagnant at +1900.

9. (Tie) Austin Riley (+2700) (Last week: +2000)

Austin Riley is coming off a 38-homer season for the Atlanta Braves and has already hit two dingers in 2023. One of those home runs came at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, traveling 473 feet. Even with a pair of long balls, Riley has actually seen his odds to lead the league in home runs fall considerably from +2000 to +2700.

9. (Tie) Ronald Acuna Jr. (+2700) (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Ronald Acuna Jr. looks fully healthy for the Braves and is the third member of their deadly batting order to crack this list. Acuna Jr. wasn’t ranked inside the top ten last week but has hit two home runs and is batting .370. Acuna Jr. sits tied for ninth at +2700.

