MLB Top 10 Outfielders: Trout, Judge Headline List of Superstars by SportsGrid 52 minutes ago

With three different positions in the outfield, it shouldn’t be surprising that the talent pool is super deep and boasts many stars.

Below, we’ll dive into the top 10 outfielders for the 2023 MLB season.

1. Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels)

There’s undoubtedly debate at the top and really throughout this list, but Mike Trout is entering the 2023 campaign healthy, and that’s all we need to know to put him at the top of the list. Trout is already an all-time great and will only continue cementing his legacy moving forward.

2. Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)

It’s hard to put a guy second on the list of outfielders after he just won the American League MVP and set the AL record for most home runs in a year. Aaron Judge packs a mean punch at the dish, and if he can even come close to replicating what he did last year, we’ll consider dethroning Trout at the top.

3. Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

A true five-tool player, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers brings a little of everything to the table. Betts hit a career-high 35 dingers in 2022 and will look to add another MVP to his trophy case in 2023.

4. Juan Soto (San Diego Padres)

It was somewhat of a struggle to place Juan Soto on this list. The talent and elite on-base presence is there, but we’re still waiting to see that in a San Diego Padres uniform. Still, his resume does speak for itself, and we still love the player.

5. Yordan Alvarez (Houston Astros)

It’s absurd that Yordan Alvarez is fifth on our list, but that just shows you how deep the outfield list is in talent right now. Alvarez clubbed 37 big flies in 2022 and should be in the running for the AL MVP in 2023.

6. Julio Rodriguez (Seattle Mariners)

It was hard to slot Julio Rodriguez on this list because of the distinct upside he presents. We didn’t want to put him too high, but we also didn’t want to go too low with the elite potential he possesses. He’s coming off winning the AL Rookie of the Year, and bigger things are on tap for the 22-year-old slugger in 2023.

7. Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves)

We’ll give Ronald Acuna Jr. the benefit of the doubt for the 2022 season after he returned from an ACL injury. We’re expecting a big bounce-back campaign from him, meaning don’t be surprised if he’s in the National League MVP conversation when all is said and done.

8. Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)

Bryce Harper is set to miss the first half of the 2023 season, but he’s still a premier outfielder and deserves recognition. Injuries have hampered him of late, but he’s undoubtedly still a superstar talent when he’s on the field.

9. Kyle Tucker (Houston Astros)

Alvarez isn’t the only enormous talent in the Houston Astros outfield. Kyle Tucker is one of the most underrated stars in baseball and is coming off a year where he mashed 30 homers, drove in 107 runs, and stole 25 bases. It’s always possible he can continue climbing the list, but look at the competition ahead. Yeesh.

10. Byron Buxton (Minnesota Twins)

If only Byron Buxton could stay healthy for a full 162. There are a lot of elite tendencies to his game, and he’s a real threat each season to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases while also playing elite defense in center field.