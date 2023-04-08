NBA Finals Matchup Odds Power Rankings: Suns-Bucks Round 2 Upcoming? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NBA Finals could see several elite matchups, with the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks littered throughout our list.

Below are the likeliest pairings for the NBA’s ultimate prize according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns (+500) (Last week: +650)

The 2021 NBA Finals featured the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks got the better of the Suns in the first matchup, and this is currently the matchup in the NBA that has the best odds of transpiring for the title. Over the past week, it’s been bet down from +650 to +500.

2. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns (+750) (Last week: +800)

There’s a lot to like about the season the Boston Celtics have put together, especially after you factor in that they made it to the NBA Finals last year. The Suns taking on the Celtics has been slightly bet down from +800 to +750.

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets (+800) (Last week: +750)

The Denver Nuggets have captured the West’s top seed heading into the playoffs, and the Conference’s top seeds’ facing off in the NBA Finals are quite likely, even if the number has dropped from +750 to +800.

4. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors (+850) (Last week: +1200)

Even though the Golden State Warriors won’t be one of the top seeds in the Western Conference, they’re right in the mix to win back-to-back NBA titles. The Warriors facing off with the Bucks have seen a sizable odds jump from last week, going from +1200 to +850.

5. Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets (+1100) (Last week: +900)

The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics are two of the top five teams in the NBA this season, but their odds of colliding in the NBA Finals have dropped, sliding from +900 to +1100.

6. (Tie) Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors (+1200) (Last week: +1400)

If you’re looking for the most recent NBA Finals to have a rematch in 2023, it’s certainly something that has the potential to transpire. The Boston Celtics taking on the Golden State Warriors has been bet down again from +1400 to +1200.

6. (Tie) Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies (+1200) (Last week: +1400)

The Memphis Grizzlies are nearly locked into the second seed in the Western Conference, and they make their first appearance on this list, where they sit in a tie for the sixth-shortest odds for this matchup to go down. The Bucks taking on the Grizzlies has risen from +1400 to +1200 over the past seven days.

8. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns (+1400) (Last week: +1800)

It appears the Philadelphia 76ers will have one more crack at things in the postseason with this core, and they’ve made strides forward in warranting bettors backing them. Their odds of clashing with the Phoenix Suns have jumped from +1800 to +1400.

9. Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies (+1800) (Last week: +1700)

The number two seeds in their respective conferences colliding has remained stagnant over the past week, with the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Boston Celtics continuing to boast +1700 odds.

10. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets (+2100) (Last week: +2100)

Closing out the top ten is the Denver Nuggets going toe-to-toe with the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid has stamped his claim on the MVP, but colliding with the two-time reigning MVP winner, Nikola Jokic would be must-watch TV. This matchup has continued to sit at +2100.

