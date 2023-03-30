NCAA Tournament Madness: Ranking the Final Four Backcourts from UConn to FAU by SportsGrid 21 hours ago

After 64 games, just four teams remain in the 2023 NCAA Tournament as the Final Four is set to get underway today. In preparation for what will be an electric weekend of hoops, we rank the backcourts for the remaining teams in the Big Dance.

1. UConn

The Huskies have the most NBA-ready player remaining in the tournament in Jordan Hawkins. He has a lightning-fast release on his three-point jumper and has proven throughout the tournament that he can catch fire anytime. Tristen Newton may not have the next-level intrigue that Hawkins possesses, but he is one of UConn’s most essential players. He provides solid rebounding out of the backcourt, playmaking that can get everyone involved, and an ability to score when he calls his own number. Add in defensive stopper and do-it-all wing Andre Jackson, and UConn’s got the best backcourt remaining in the field.

2. Miami

Guard play has been the backbone of head coach Jim Larranaga’s offense for the past few seasons, and it’s no different in 2023. The backcourt duo of Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack is among college basketball’s best one-two punches. Both are score-first guards showing incredible chemistry on the court while getting other teammates involved. You could argue this combo is better than anything UConn can put on the floor, but the worry comes with the lack of depth. The Hurricanes lack any guards that can come in and fill the shoes of either of these players if they find foul trouble or simply need a breather.

3. Florida Atlantic

If you don’t know the name Johnell Davis, we’re sure you will by the time Saturday rolls around. The 6’4″ guard has been making a name for himself in the NCAA Tournament, including a 29-point outburst against Fairleigh Dickinson. Dusty May has a boatload of options to choose from out of the backcourt, with Alijah Martin, Nick Boyd, and Bryan Greenlee all as capable scorers within the offense. The scariest part of this set of Owls guards is their shooting. All four players shoot at least 37 percent from deep on the year.

4. San Diego State

The Aztecs may not have a star-studded backcourt, but they are as gritty as they come. Seattle transfer Darrion Trammell showcased his skills in their first four games while claiming South Region’s Most Outstanding Player. Despite standing at just 5’10”, he is a strong playmaker who can make San Diego State’s offense a better product when on the court. Lamont Butler is also a solid complementary piece out of the backcourt, and leading scorer Matt Bradley gives it the brute and size it’s lacking from both Trammell and Butler.