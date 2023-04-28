NFL Draft: Bills Snag TE Dalton Kincaid Away From the Cowboys by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

The NFL Draft is an exciting time for football fans as teams work to build their rosters for the upcoming season. One team that made a bold move in the draft this year was the Buffalo Bills, who traded up to select a pass catcher. While many fans were clamoring for a wide receiver, the Bills went a different direction and chose a receiving tight end in Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid, who played college football in the PAC 12, is known for his explosiveness and ability to make big plays. While he may not be a traditional wide receiver, he has the potential to be a dynamic playmaker for the Bills offense.

While the Bills may have preferred to select a wide receiver, all of the top options had already been taken by the time they were on the clock. Rather than sitting back and feeling sorry for themselves, they decided to go after Kincaid, who they believed could help their offense in a big way.

One of the main reasons the Bills needed help at the receiver position is because last season, quarterback Josh Allen targeted wide receiver Stefon Diggs on 28% of his passes. That ranked seventh in the league, and after Diggs, there were few other receiving options for the Bills. With his explosive speed and ability to make big plays, Kincaid could be the weapon that the Bills need to take their offense to the next level.

The Dallas Cowboys were also interested in selecting a tight end, and the Bills traded up to select Kincaid in front of them. This is reminiscent of when the Cowboys were leapfrogged for tight end Dallas Goedert in a previous draft.

The Bills made a smart move by trading up to secure Kincaid. Overall, it was a successful first round for the Bills, who will now have several young and talented players to help them compete in the upcoming season.

By making this move, the Bills have shown they are committed to building a strong and competitive offense.