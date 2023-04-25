NFL Draft Preview: TE Sam LaPorta Is a Sleeper Prospect by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

Iowa Hawkeyes Sam LaPorta is an intriguing prospect in this year’s tight-end class.

Despite not scoring many touchdowns last year, consider the context: Iowa’s offense struggled mightily, scoring fewer than 25 offensive touchdowns in the entire season. However, LaPorta led his college team in receiving for two consecutive years, an uncommon feat for tight ends. Additionally, his strong blocking skills should help him earn playing time in the NFL immediately.

This year’s draft features a robust tight-end class, including prospects like Dalton Kincaid (Utah), Michael Mayer (Notre Dame), and Darnell Washington (Georgia). The strength of the class could lead to as many as seven tight ends being selected within the first three rounds, which would be an unusual occurrence. In contrast, the wide receiver class appears to be weak this year.

LaPorta has the potential to be a second-round pick, and several high-powered passing offenses have significant needs at the tight end position. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals could all benefit from adding a talented tight end to their roster. As a result, some of these rookie tight ends, including LaPorta, might be worth drafting in fantasy football this year due to their potential opportunities on the field.