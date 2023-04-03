NHL Best Bets: Golden Knight vs. Wild Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Two of the Western Conference’s top teams will collide tonight, with the Vegas Golden Knights visiting the Minnesota Wild.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Golden Knights and Wild lead their divisions in the Western Conference and are well at the right time of the year. This will be the third and final matchup between the clubs, with Vegas winning twice by scores of 5-1 and 4-1. Despite those results, the Wild are listed as home favorites on the moneyline at -138, while the Golden Knights are +115.

Entering this contest, there’s not much separating these clubs. The visiting Golden Knights have a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games, while the Wild are 6-2-2.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Golden Knights are expected to start Laurent Brossoit, while the Wild should respond with Filip Gustavsson. The Golden Knights netminder has a 3-0-3 record with a .920 save percentage, while Gustavsson is 20-9-5 with a .933 save percentage. Gustavsson has thrived in his first season with the Wild, which should give them an edge in the net.

Even with Minnesota having an edge in goal, the Golden Knights are the better team in my eyes. When you also factor in their domination in the season series, outscoring Minnesota 9-2, it’s not hard to side with the Golden Knights. Target their plus-money moneyline price tonight.

Best Bet: Golden Knights moneyline (+115)

The first two matchups saw five and six goals scored. Tonight’s total is set at 5.5, with the over priced at -122 and the under at +100. The Golden Knights and Wild are strong defensively, with each sitting in the top 11 in goals allowed per game. Over the Golden Knights’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in three, while the Wild have also seen that in three. With recent trends, there’s likely some value in backing the over 5.5 tonight.

Best Bet: Over 5.5 (-122)

Even with a relatively low total, there are some solid players to target. Jonathan Marchessault leads the club with four goals over their last five games, tallying 54 points in 70 games. He’s found his stride late in the season, and there’s a lot of value in backing him to light the lamp at +215.

Best Prop: Jonathan Marchessault to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+215)