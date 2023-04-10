NHL Best Bets: Islanders vs. Capitals Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Islanders are looking to land one of the Eastern Conference’s wild card positions and have a date with the Washington Capitals tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It’s been a tight race for the final two wild card spots in the Eastern Conference, with the Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, and Buffalo Sabres all duking it out. The Islanders sit one point clear of the Pens for the final wild-card spot in the East and are listed as road favorites on the moneyline at -172, while the Capitals are +142. This will be the fourth meeting between the clubs, which has seen the Capitals win two games and the Isles one.

Entering this contest, the Islanders have won two in a row, going 6-3-1 over their last ten, while the Capitals have lost four in a row to sit 1-7-2 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Islanders should continue riding Ilya Sorokin, while the Capitals are expected to start Darcy Kuemper. The Islanders’ star netminder has a 30-21-7 record with a .925 save percentage, while Kuemper is 21-26-6 with a .909 save percentage. Sorokin should have a sizable edge in the net and will likely be a Vezina finalist when the season ends.

This is a must-win game for the Islanders, and they’ve been playing some strong hockey heading into it. The Capitals are in a massive slump, and it’s hard to see that changing tonight. As a result, target the Isles on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Islanders moneyline (-172)

The first three matchups between these clubs saw seven, six, and three goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 5.5, with the over priced at -110 and the under at -112. The Islanders are one of the top defensive teams in the NHL, sitting third in goals allowed per game. Over the Islanders’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in just one, while the Capitals have seen that in four. Even with Washington’s recent trends, expect this game to play out how the Islanders want it to, so expect a low total.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-112)

There isn’t a lot of offense on the Islanders, but one player has been leading the way. Brock Nelson has five points over their last five games and has been their most consistent forward. Nelson produces efficiently and is a part of the team’s top line, making him a viable option to find the back of the net in this matchup at +235.

Best Prop: Brock Nelson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+235)