NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Wild Game Picks

The Winnipeg Jets are trying to secure their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they visit the Minnesota Wild tonight.

Around the regular season’s midway point, the Winnipeg Jets looked like a lock to make the postseason. However, the second half of the season didn’t go as planned, taking them to the wire to clinch a playoff spot. They need one point over their final two games to do so. The Wild are home favorites on the moneyline at -118, while the Jets are at -102. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the clubs, which has seen the Wild win all three games by a combined score of 14-4.

Entering this matchup, the Jets have won two in a row, posting a 6-4 record over their last ten games, while the Wild have also won a pair straight, sitting 6-2-2.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Jets are expected to continue riding Connor Hellebuyck, while the Wild should do the same with Filip Gustavsson. The Jets netminder has a 36-25-2 record with a .919 save percentage, while Gustavsson is 22-9-6 with a .933 save percentage. Hellebuyck has the edge in name value, but Gustavsson has put together a tremendous season for Minnesota.

Both teams are playing for the second night in a row, but there’s more to like about the home side. The Wild have had no problem taking care of business against the Jets in their season series, and we expect that to continue tonight.

Best Bet: Wild moneyline (-118)

The first three matchups between these clubs saw seven, five, and six goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 5.5, with the over priced at -115 and the under at -105. The Jets and Wild have trouble scoring but also sit inside the top ten in goals allowed per game. Over the Jets’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in three, while the Wild have also seen that in three. With recent trends and the season series, the over is the direction bettors should lean.

Best Bet: Over 5.5 (-115)

The Wild have some sneaky youngsters on offense, and one that has continued to progress is Matt Boldy. The sophomore forward has been on a tear in the second half, tallying 63 points in 80 games. He’s been an essential factor for the Wild down the stretch and has been getting opportunities to succeed. Boldy’s listed at +180 to light the lamp, and there’s value in backing that number tonight.

Best Prop: Matt Boldy to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+180)