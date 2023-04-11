NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Avalanche Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Two of the Western Conference’s top teams are set to collide tonight, with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Colorado Avalanche.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

A rematch of the Western Conference Finals is set to go down, with both teams playing well at the right time of the year. This will be the third matchup between the clubs, which has seen the Avalanche win both games by a combined score of 9-7. The Oilers are road favorites on the moneyline at -118, while the Avalanche are at -102.

The Oilers are the hottest team in hockey, winning seven straight while going 9-0-1 over their last ten games. The Avalanche have won five in a row on their way to an 8-2 record.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Oilers are expected to start Stuart Skinner, while the Avalanche should counter with Alexandar Georgiev. The Oilers’ netminder has a 27-14-5 record with a .912 save percentage, while Georgiev is 38-16-5 with a .919 save percentage.

The Oilers are firing on all cylinders, winning games in various ways, and this is a perfect spot for them to gain even more confidence. As a result, we like the Oilers’ moneyline price at -118.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-118)

The first two games in this series saw five and eleven goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, with the over priced at -132 and the under at +108. The Oilers and Avs sit inside the top ten in goals scored per game, which could mean another high-scoring matchup is on tap. Over the Oilers’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in just one, while the Avalanche have seen that in all five. With the Avs controlling the last change, expect this to be a high-paced offensive affair, so back the over between these two contenders.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-132)

The Oilers and Avalanche are two of the more superstar-heavy teams, with Edmonton being led by Connor McDavid and his absurd point totals. The phenom has already recorded 151 points in 80 games, adding to his total with each passing game. It doesn’t matter the opponent; McDavid has terrorized every team. He’s listed at a reasonable -110 to score tonight, and that’s a number we’re content to back.

Best Prop: Connor McDavid to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-110)