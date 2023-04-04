NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Kings Game Picks by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

Two teams fighting for the top spot in the Pacific Division collide tonight, with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Los Angeles Kings.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Oilers and Kings have been two of the hottest teams over the last month, making this division race even closer than it already was. This will be the second meeting over the last week between the clubs, which saw the Oilers shutout the Kings 2-0. Their other two matchups saw the Kings post two victories, outscoring Edmonton 9-4. The Oilers are listed as road favorites tonight on the moneyline at -126, while the Kings are +105.

Entering this contest, the Oilers have won four in a row, posting a 9-0-1 record over their last ten games, while the Kings are 7-2-1.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Oilers are expected to ride Stuart Skinner, while the Kings should do the same with Joonas Korpisalo. The Oilers starting netminder has a 25-14-5 record with a .911 save percentage, while Korpisalo is 16-13-4 with a .917 save percentage. It’s hard to give either goalie an edge, so we’ll consider this a wash.

The Oilers are having no trouble finding different ways to win, giving them a chance to claim the Pacific. With how Edmonton has been playing offensively and defensively throughout this win streak, it’s hard to fade their moneyline.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-126)

The first three matchups between the clubs saw four, nine, and two goals scored. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, with the over coming in at -118, while the under is -104. Both teams sit inside the top ten in goals scored per game, but they have difficulty keeping pucks out of their nets. Over the Oilers’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Kings have seen that in just one. With recent trends, backing the under 6.5 has value at -104.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-104)

Several talented goal-scorers are in this matchup, but the two best are on the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl leads the club with six goals over their last five games and has an absurd 120 points in 75 games. Draisaitl has value to light the lamp at +112.

Best Prop: Leon Draisaitl to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+112)