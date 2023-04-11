NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today
Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs. The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche are back on track, while the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken have continued to surprise. Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today
Central Division
|Team
|Points
|Colorado Avalanche
|104
|Dallas Stars
|104
|Minnesota Wild
|102
|Winnipeg Jets
|93
|Nashville Predators
|90
|St. Louis Blues
|81
|Arizona Coyotes
|69
|Chicago Blackhawks
|56
Pacific Division
|Team
|Points
|Vegas Golden Knights
|107
|Edmonton Oilers
|105
|Los Angeles Kings
|102
|Seattle Kraken
|100
|Calgary Flames
|91
|Vancouver Canucks
|79
|Anaheim Ducks
|60
|San Jose Sharks
|58
Current Playoff Matchups
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets
Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild
Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings
The Vegas Golden Knights have two games remaining and are in the driver’s seat to capture the top seed in the Western Conference. Vegas is 6-3-1 over their past ten games and have been one of the most consistent teams in the league since March 1. If the Golden Knights maintain the top spot, they’ll face off with either the Winnipeg Jets or Nashville Predators in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Entering action on Tuesday night, the Colorado Avalanche have won five in a row and are the odds-on favorite to win the Central division. The Avalanche have three games remaining and still have an outside shot at the top seed. If the playoffs started today, they’d face off with the Seattle Kraken, also on a five-game win streak and just hit the 100-point mark.
Even with teams such as the Golden Knights, Avalanche, Kraken, and Dallas Stars all playing strong hockey, the hottest team in the West remains the Edmonton Oilers. Heading into their tilt with the Avalanche on Tuesday, the Oilers have won seven straight games and boast a 9-0-1 record over their past ten. Edmonton sits two points behind Vegas for the top position in the Pacific and are in line to take on the Los Angeles Kings for the second consecutive year in the postseason.When are the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?
The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. Playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 17, 2023.