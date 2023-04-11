NHL Playoff Picture: Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

Multiple NHL teams in the West are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup, while others are just looking to qualify for the playoffs. The defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche are back on track, while the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken have continued to surprise. Western Conference Bracket if Season Ended Today

Central Division

Team Points Colorado Avalanche 104 Dallas Stars 104 Minnesota Wild 102 Winnipeg Jets 93 Nashville Predators 90 St. Louis Blues 81 Arizona Coyotes 69 Chicago Blackhawks 56

Pacific Division

Team Points Vegas Golden Knights 107 Edmonton Oilers 105 Los Angeles Kings 102 Seattle Kraken 100 Calgary Flames 91 Vancouver Canucks 79 Anaheim Ducks 60 San Jose Sharks 58

Current Playoff Matchups

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Vegas Golden Knights have two games remaining and are in the driver’s seat to capture the top seed in the Western Conference. Vegas is 6-3-1 over their past ten games and have been one of the most consistent teams in the league since March 1. If the Golden Knights maintain the top spot, they’ll face off with either the Winnipeg Jets or Nashville Predators in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Entering action on Tuesday night, the Colorado Avalanche have won five in a row and are the odds-on favorite to win the Central division. The Avalanche have three games remaining and still have an outside shot at the top seed. If the playoffs started today, they’d face off with the Seattle Kraken, also on a five-game win streak and just hit the 100-point mark.

Even with teams such as the Golden Knights, Avalanche, Kraken, and Dallas Stars all playing strong hockey, the hottest team in the West remains the Edmonton Oilers. Heading into their tilt with the Avalanche on Tuesday, the Oilers have won seven straight games and boast a 9-0-1 record over their past ten. Edmonton sits two points behind Vegas for the top position in the Pacific and are in line to take on the Los Angeles Kings for the second consecutive year in the postseason.

The NHL regular season concludes on April 13, 2023. Playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 17, 2023.