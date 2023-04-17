NHL Playoffs: Monday's Eastern Conference Series Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NHL Playoffs begin tonight with four series, two in each conference. Here’s a quick look at the four Eastern Conference teams to take the ice tonight.(1) Boston Bruins vs. (WC2) Florida Panthers

The Boston Bruins had a record-breaking season, with the most wins and points in NHL history and their second Presidents’ Trophy in four years. They have strong metrics, eighth in expected goals-for rating, and boast the second-best shooting and third-best save percentages at five-on-five.

They must rely on their solid goaltending, led by Linus Ullmark, to beat the Florida Panthers, who have emerged as a top offensive threat. The Panthers’ goaltending is a question mark going into the playoffs, while the Bruins have maintained continuity and added exceptional depth. The Bruins are favored to win the series in four games.

The Carolina Hurricanes won their third straight division title and will face the New York Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Islanders will struggle to compete with a strong Hurricanes team that ranked first in expected goals-for-percentage.

In contrast, the Islanders’ analytics were modest, and they barely made it into the playoffs. The Hurricanes are expected to dominate with their many goal scorers, while the Islanders lack the necessary depth to keep up. The ‘Canes should easily defeat the Isles in the series.

