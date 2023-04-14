Nick Nurse's Future with Raptors Uncertain by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors could be heading for a breakup, as the organization is unhappy with how the head coach has addressed his potential future.

On March 31, two weeks before the end of the season, Nurse spoke to the media in a pregame presser about how he needed time to re-evaluate everything once the season concluded. TSN’s Josh Lewenberg reports that the Raptors’ brass â€œlet him hear about itâ€ afterward, citing that they didn’t appreciate Nurse’s comments amid a season where he deserved his share of the blame for the Raptors’ underwhelming performance.

Entering the season with high expectations, Nurse and the Raptors have disappointed after securing the five-seed last postseason. Ultimately, they finished the season 41-41 with the No. 9 seed, securing themselves a win-or-go-home play-in game on their home court. They fell 109-105 to the No. 10-seeded Chicago Bulls after getting outscored by 13 in the fourth quarter. The Raptors were a staggering 18-36 from the free-throw line.

If Nurse were to hit the market, he would immediately become the hottest name due to the 2019 NBA Championship at the top of his resume. According to reports, the Houston Rockets would target Nurse if he becomes available.