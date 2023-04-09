Nuggets Resting Starters in Regular Season Finale vs. Kings by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

You’ll have to look down the Denver Nuggets depth chart to see who’s in their starting lineup Sunday.

With the top spot in the Western Conference already locked up, the Nuggets are resting all their starters in the regular season finale against the Sacramento Kings.

As per the team’s official Twitter account, Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Vlatko Cancar, and Deandre Jordan are the starting five.

Besides Brown, who started 30 games this year, Sunday’s opening rotation has combined for 21 starts.

Cancar is the second-most experienced of the group, starting eight games; however, Brown is easily the most significant contributor, ranking sixth on the team in scoring with 11.7 points per game, chipping in with 4.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

There’s nothing on the line for the Kings either, who are locked into the third seed in the Western Conference.

Still, Sacramento enters Sunday’s showdown as -5 road chalk, with the total set at 229.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook.