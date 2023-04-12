Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Unlikely to Be Traded by NFL Draft by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that it “does not sound like” the New York Jets will acquire Aaron Rodgers before the NFL Draft, per his podcast.

Schefter mentioned in the pod that Green Bay “seems quite content to wait until after the draft to make a trade.” It’s not a great sign for the Jets and their hopes of landing Rodgers, but it still feels more likely than not he’ll be on the team next season. The odds certainly reflect that, with New York having the seventh-shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII on FanDuel. This will be a situation to continue monitoring deeper into the spring and maybe even into the summer.

In 2022, Rodgers completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 17 starts with the Packers.

New York Jets Super Bowl LVIII Odds

The New York Jets are currently +1300 to win Super Bowl LVIII, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.